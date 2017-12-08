Volvo Race - MAPFRE into lead

MAPFRE made their move overnight, taking the lead while the back of the fleet struggles in lighter conditions.
At the Tuesday 21:30 UTC report, MAPFRE had taken a small lead over Dongfeng Race Team by hugging the Exclusion Zone. By 07:00 UTC Wednesday morning the lead was over 6 miles.
Spanish skipper Xabi Fernández: "The last 48 hours have been very intense. We have had a very good battle with Dongfeng."
"We passed them, they passed us again and now... We know it's still going to be a long fight with Dongfeng."
They continue in that stronger wind.
For the backmarkers in the fleet, it's been a very furstrating 12 hours as a ridge of high pressure has swallowed them up, bringing lighter winds and big losses to the leaders.
For Team Brunel and Vestas 11th Hour Racing in the middle, it's a matter of biding their time and hoping opportunity knocks:
1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 1,790 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team +11 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +108 nm
4. Team Brunel +139 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +266 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +350 nm
7. team AkzoNobel +469 nm
