Volvo Race - Annie Lush injured

Lush and teammate Peter Burling were grinding on the aft pedestal as Team Brunel prepared to gybe close to the Antarctic Ice Exclusion Zone when a huge wave swept them into the guard rail at the back of the boat.

Burling was unhurt but Lush was left with pain down her right side and struggling to move her right leg.

The crew responded immediately, carrying her down below and into her bunk where she has remained since.

The British sailor, 37, has been prescribed painkillers and plenty of rest by on-call race doctor Spike Briggs. While she recovers, the rest of the crew must push on shorthanded, making their task ahead even more challenging.

Update 13:00 HRS:

At 13:00 UTC Dongfeng Race Team still maintained the lead they have enjoyed for the majority of the leg so far, but their ever-present adversaries MAPFRE, in close second, continued to make life difficult for them.

Favourable north-westerly winds allowed the frontrunners to gybe right on the limit of the Antarctic Ice Exclusion Zone early on Tuesday and point their bows towards the Melbourne finish line.

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic, some 200 miles west-north-west of the leaders, are expected to follow in the footsteps of team Akzonobel by zigzagging south in a desperate attempt to hook onto the western edge of a cold front.

ETA Melbourne for the leaders is now 24 December . . .

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Tuesday 19 December @ 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 2,151 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +8 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +78 nm

4. Team Brunel +104nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +181 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +246 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +358 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

18 December 2017 11:19 GMT