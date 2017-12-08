Volvo Race - Exclusion Zone Gybe fest

Moving day . . . again on Turn the Tide - Click image for a larger image

The leading crews in the Volvo Ocean Race are currently in the middle of the most physically demanding hours of the race to date.

Gybing these boats takes all hands. The off-watch crew is wakened and either brought on deck to assist with the manoeuvre or stay below to shift all the gear from one side of the boat to the other.

The entire procedure can take around 30 minutes of hard physical labour. And the leaders are gybing more than once per hour at the moment.

Dongfeng and MAPFRE made 12 gybes each in 12 hours on Sunday in order to stay in the best wind.

Monday 07:00 hrs Position - Click image for a larger image

Leaders are now lined up on port tack, tracking East and expecting a left shifting breeze over the next 24hours.

At the back of the fleet, team AkzoNobel is back up to sailing at 100 per-cent after a second attempt at repairing the broken mast track held firm.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Monday 18 December @ 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 2,814 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +4.7 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +23 nm

4. Team Brunel +65 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +77 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +142 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +221 nm

Gerald New

17 December 2017 8:49 GMT