Volvo Ocean Race - Heading North

The 200 mile northerly extention of the Antarctic Ice Exclusion Zone has forced the Volvo fleet to head northeast, resulting in a convergence to the north of the Kerguelen Islands.

Annemieke Bes, Alex Gough and Luke Parkinson on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

The repositioning of the Exclusion Zone has removed any other option but to head to the north of the Kerguelen Islands to stay out of the zone.

This is in lighter wind, but once at that northerly corner the three leaders Dongfeng, MAPFRE and Vestas, can turn south again.

They will then resume their fast southerly ride on the storm track along the Exclusion Zone . . . until the moment when they have to turn north for Melbourne.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Saturday 16 December @ 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 3,453 nautical miles
2. MAPFRE +15 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +99 nm
4. Team Brunel +167 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +176 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +202 nm
7. team AkzoNobel +377 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
16 December 2017 8:24 GMT

