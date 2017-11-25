Volvo Race - Rob Greenhalgh bounces back



Watch the Lefthand corner . . .

The deep low-pressure system that has been forming for the past few days has now engulfed the seven Volvo crews, forcing them to switch from all-out racing to a more conservative mode.

Nevertheless, boat speeds rocketed to an incredible 38 knots as the Volvo Ocean 65s were launched down the faces of enormous Southern Ocean rollers.

The low pressure system responsible for the hammering is vast, stretching almost 1,500 nautical miles from the tip of South Africa to just a few hundred miles north of Antarctica.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Thursday 14 December @ 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,237 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +9 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +59 nm

4. Team Brunel +105 nm

5. team AkzoNobel +122 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +153 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +185 nm

G New

14 December 2017 18:24 GMT