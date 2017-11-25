Volvo Ocean Race - Ice Exclusion Zone extended





Race Director Phil Lawrence, “But today we learned there is a 60-metre iceberg to the northeast of the Kerguelen Islands. Due to this, we have extended the Antarctic Ice Exclusion Zone approximately 200 miles to the north and informed the teams of the change.

“The safety of the crews is our first priority. We do not want teams surfing down waves at over 30 knots of boatspeed at night, in an area where we have been told there is a significant risk of encountering ice.”

Predicted Positions 21:00 Saturday - Click image for a larger image

To avoid entering the AIEZ while remaining in the strongest wind, the frontrunners have been forced to perform numerous gybes as they zig-zag just north of the line.

The original ETA for Leg 3, with arrivals beginning on December 26, is still valid at this time, but will be updated with more accuracy by the middle of next week.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Friday 15 December @ 19:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 3,749 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +8 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +72 nm

4. Team Brunel +167 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +191 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +209 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +283 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

14 December 2017 18:24 GMT