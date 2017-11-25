Volvo Ocean Race - Exclusion zone battle

A gybing battle has begun! Dongfeng Racing and MAPFRE at the front and Brunel and Vestas 11th Hour just behind working their way along the Antarctic Exclusion zone.
Positions 07:00 Friday - Click image for a larger image
Rob Greenhalgh got swept off the helm by a big wave in the Southern Ocean . . . But, was soon back on station.
Watch the Lefthand corner . . .
Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Friday 15 December @ 07:00 UTC
1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 3,880 nautical miles
2. MAPFRE +15 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +101 nm
4. Team Brunel +180 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +203 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +220 nm
7. team AkzoNobel +290 nm
G New
14 December 2017 18:24 GMT