Volvo Ocean Race - Exclusion zone battle

A gybing battle has begun! Dongfeng Racing and MAPFRE at the front and Brunel and Vestas 11th Hour just behind working their way along the Antarctic Exclusion zone.

Positions 07:00 Friday - Click image for a larger image

Rob Greenhalgh got swept off the helm by a big wave in the Southern Ocean . . . But, was soon back on station.


Watch the Lefthand corner . . .

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Friday 15 December @ 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 3,880 nautical miles
2. MAPFRE +15 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +101 nm
4. Team Brunel +180 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +203 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +220 nm
7. team AkzoNobel +290 nm

14 December 2017 18:24 GMT

