Volvo Ocean Race - Exclusion zone battle

Rob Greenhalgh got swept off the helm by a big wave in the Southern Ocean . . . But, was soon back on station.



Watch the Lefthand corner . . .

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Friday 15 December @ 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 3,880 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +15 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +101 nm

4. Team Brunel +180 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +203 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +220 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +290 nm

G New

14 December 2017 18:24 GMT