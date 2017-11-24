Volvo OCean Race - You get what you wish for!

Click image for a larger image

They wanted more Southern Ocean sailing and they got the first dose last night. But for all that, the fleet has crossed the worst of the storm in relatively good shape.

"Big grins all round," tweeted Dee Caffari on the Crew Communicator at 5:15 am UTC this morning. "Warm, dry and safe down South! Now let's go faster."

To be clear, the fleet is not out of the pressure yet. Wind is still in the 25 to 35 knot range, but sailing in daylight makes it easier.

MAPRFE in second place and leader Dongfeng, positioned furthest to the south, continue to set the standard.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing was hoping to convert its northerly option into a lead by sailing a faster angle and slipping in front of the leaders.

But the geometry didn't work, although the team has consolidated a thrid place position.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Thursday 14 December @ 09:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,341 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +11 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +51 nm

4. Team Brunel +82 nm

5. team AkzoNobel +86 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +113 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +138 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

14 December 2017 9:14 GMT