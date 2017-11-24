Volvo Ocean Race - Look behind you!

Predicted Situation for 23:00 hrs Wednesday - Click image for a larger image

Six of the seven Volvo Ocean Race boats remain in the Roaring Forties Wednesday morning, south of 40-degrees latitude, in the area where strong low pressure systems circle the planet bringing stong winds and mountainous waves.

But that's not the experience they're seeing at the moment. The wind is around 10 knots. Boat speeds are in the same area. It's been a relatively benign 24 hours. But that will all change soon.

"The wind is building and slightly more headed than the forecast which creates some questions. It's just a question of how much it lifts."

"It affects our sail choice and how low we sail. Right now we're sort of hedging on the side of caution," said Vestas 11th Hour Racing navigator Simon Fisher. "Feels like we're manning battle stations and preparing for war."

The entire fleet has now gybed to the north, with Dongfeng Race Team still holding a narrow lead over MAPFRE.

The fastest boat on the 09:00 UTC position report is Turn the Tide on Plastic, well to the north of the fleet and in stronger winds at the moment.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Wednesday 13 December @ 09:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,791 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +6.4 nm

3. team AkzoNobel +19 nm

4. Team Brunel +26 nm

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +28 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +41 nm

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +100 nm

