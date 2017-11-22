Volvo Ocean Race - First night shake-up

The Volvo Race fleet remain in close proximity after the first night of racing. MAPFRE, Dongfeng and Team Brunel head the fleet after a tough first night at sea in Leg 3.
After a night of 35 knots upwind the the boats now attempting to cross a ridge of high pressure and very light winds.
Wind and boatspeeds are down in the 5-knot region at 08:00 UTC. It's been a race of extremes for the first 18 hours.
Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Monday 11 December @ 10:36 UTC
1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 5564 nautical miles
2. Team Brunel +0.7 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team +1 nm
4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +1.7 nm
5. team AkzoNobel +3.5 nm
6. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +3.9 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +6.3 nm
Kevin Escoffier happy with the trim - Click image for a larger image
G New
11 December 2017 10:35 GMT