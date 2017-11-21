Volvo Ocean Race - Mapfre leads out of Cape Town

Click image for a larger image

The forecast is for very strong winds on Sunday evening and overnight

This should then ease for a brief respite, before strengthening again as the first of the Southern Ocean weather systems that will pick them up and carry them to Melbourne comes calling.

There was some drama for the Dongfeng team who had to make a late crew change just before leaving the dock.

Daryl Wislang suffered a back strain this morning and the team decided not to risk having it flare up more while at sea.

He stepped off the boat to be replaced by Fabien Delahaye.

10 December 2017