Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng win In-Port Race

Dongfeng Race Team beat a resurgent MAPFRE and team AkzoNobel in the Cape Town In-Port Race on Friday.

Click image for a larger image

The victory vaults skipper Charles Caudrelier’s team to second place on the leaderboard for the In-Port Race Series, just behind MAPFRE who retained the overall lead with a fightback second place finish on Friday.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Dongfeng Race Team traded blows throughout the first half of the Cape Town In-Port Race course on Friday afternoon.

Eventually the Chinese-French team grabbed the lead midway through the race and stretched away for their first win in the series.

The second place finish represented a tremendous comeback for MAPFRE who were forced into a penalty turn just before the start, leaving them them the last to get across the line.

The Spanish team kept pushing its way up the fleet, finally forcing team AkzoNobel away with an aggressive luff near the final top mark, setting the table for the pass of Vestas 11th Hour Racing on the final run.

Further back, Brunel and Scallywag engaged in a luffing match early on the first run.

The Umpires penalised Scallywag for an infraction and following the penalty turn, David Witt's team were trailing the fleet.

At the finish, a hard-charging Brunel nearly stole a place from Turn the Tide on Plastic.

But Dee Caffari's team, who had a very strong start to the race, held on for fifth place.

Cape Town In-Port Race Results

1. Dongfeng Race Team
2. MAPFRE
3. team AkzoNobel
4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing
5. Turn the Tide on Plastic
6. Team Brunel
7. Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
8 December 2017 15:56 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng win In-Port Race 8 December 2017 15:56
Volvo Ocean Race - Misconduct charge dismissed 8 December 2017 8:52
Volvo Ocean Race - Steve Hayles out of Scallywag team 6 December 2017 23:08
Volvo Ocean Race - Brunel add Louis Balcaen 3 December 2017 22:58
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Fight for final places complete 25 November 2017 22:17
Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 - MAPFRE first into Cape Town 24 November 2017 17:12
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - A race of two halves 24 November 2017 11:10
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Final throw of the dice 23 November 2017 13:20
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Into the end game 22 November 2017 10:10
Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 2, Week 3 review video 21 November 2017 21:21
Volvo Ocean Race - L2 Are they south enough? 21 November 2017 14:03
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 The game is on 20 November 2017 21:00


Latest






















UK Hosted