Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng win In-Port Race

Click image for a larger image

The victory vaults skipper Charles Caudrelier’s team to second place on the leaderboard for the In-Port Race Series, just behind MAPFRE who retained the overall lead with a fightback second place finish on Friday.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Dongfeng Race Team traded blows throughout the first half of the Cape Town In-Port Race course on Friday afternoon.

Eventually the Chinese-French team grabbed the lead midway through the race and stretched away for their first win in the series.

The second place finish represented a tremendous comeback for MAPFRE who were forced into a penalty turn just before the start, leaving them them the last to get across the line.

The Spanish team kept pushing its way up the fleet, finally forcing team AkzoNobel away with an aggressive luff near the final top mark, setting the table for the pass of Vestas 11th Hour Racing on the final run.

Further back, Brunel and Scallywag engaged in a luffing match early on the first run.

The Umpires penalised Scallywag for an infraction and following the penalty turn, David Witt's team were trailing the fleet.

At the finish, a hard-charging Brunel nearly stole a place from Turn the Tide on Plastic.

But Dee Caffari's team, who had a very strong start to the race, held on for fifth place.

Cape Town In-Port Race Results

1. Dongfeng Race Team

2. MAPFRE

3. team AkzoNobel

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing

5. Turn the Tide on Plastic

6. Team Brunel

7. Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

8 December 2017 15:56 GMT