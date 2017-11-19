Volvo Ocean Race - Misconduct charge dismissed

Happier days on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

In its decision, the International Jury wrote:

“David Witt and Steve Hayles did not commit misconduct because the video has not caused widespread offence worldwide and has not brought the sport into disrepute.”

The complaint, put forward by an outside party not associated with the race, focused on content contained in a video produced from on board Scallywag during Leg 2 of the race.

Steve Hayles has stepped down as navigator for Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to be replaced by Antonio Fontes.

Jordi Neves, Chief Digital Officer of the Volvo Ocean Race:

“As event organisers we are constantly undertaking a review of our and the teams content workflow. We are providing updated guidelines to our communications team, including the on board reporters."

The teams next take to the water on Friday 8 December in Cape Town for the In-Port Race, before the start of Leg 3, from Cape Town to Melbourne, Australia on Sunday 10 December.

G New

7 December 2017