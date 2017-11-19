Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Misconduct charge dismissed

The International Jury has dismissed a charge of misconduct under Rule 69 of the Racing Rules of Sailing against David Witt and Steve Hayles, following a complaint to World Sailing.

Happier days on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

In its decision, the International Jury wrote:

“David Witt and Steve Hayles did not commit misconduct because the video has not caused widespread offence worldwide and has not brought the sport into disrepute.”

The complaint, put forward by an outside party not associated with the race, focused on content contained in a video produced from on board Scallywag during Leg 2 of the race.

Steve Hayles has stepped down as navigator for Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to be replaced by Antonio Fontes.

Jordi Neves, Chief Digital Officer of the Volvo Ocean Race:

“As event organisers we are constantly undertaking a review of our and the teams content workflow. We are providing updated guidelines to our communications team, including the on board reporters."

The teams next take to the water on Friday 8 December in Cape Town for the In-Port Race, before the start of Leg 3, from Cape Town to Melbourne, Australia on Sunday 10 December.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
7 December 2017 20:11 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Misconduct charge dismissed 7 December 2017 20:11
Volvo Ocean Race - Steve Hayles out of Scallywag team 6 December 2017 23:08
Volvo Ocean Race - Brunel add Louis Balcaen 3 December 2017 22:58
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Fight for final places complete 25 November 2017 22:17
Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 - MAPFRE first into Cape Town 24 November 2017 17:12
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - A race of two halves 24 November 2017 11:10
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Final throw of the dice 23 November 2017 13:20
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Into the end game 22 November 2017 10:10
Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 2, Week 3 review video 21 November 2017 21:21
Volvo Ocean Race - L2 Are they south enough? 21 November 2017 14:03
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 The game is on 20 November 2017 21:00
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Final Turn? 19 November 2017 11:19


Latest






















UK Hosted