Volvo Ocean Race - Steve Hayles out of Scallywag team

Steve Hayles has stepped down as navigator for Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to be replaced by Antonio Fontes.

His replacement, Antonio Fontes, sailed with Scallywag in training Leg 0 and was on loan to team AkzoNobel in Leg 1.

Now the former Mini Transat sailor is back with Scallywag for the Southern Ocean.

“It’s fantastic to be back on board with the Scallywag team,” he said. “I’ve always looked forward to racing in the Southern Ocean and I can’t wait to get going on Sunday.”

Hayles has been assisting in the transition to ensure the team has a strong navigational plan for Leg 3.

“It’s been great to work with David and the rest of the Scallywag crew, preparing this project from the beginning and getting it off the start line,” Hayles said. “But I’ve decided to leave the boat in Cape Town.”

Representing Hong Kong, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag are led by experienced heavy weather sailor David Witt.

6 December 2017

