Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Fight for final places complete

AkzoNobel finish in Cape Town - Click image for a larger image

With just 5 nm covering the three final finishers of Leg 2, team AkzoNobel lead them to the finish, for a respectable fifth place finish for their three weeks of labour.

In the middle of the night with all three boats finished within 32 minutes of each other.

team AkzoNobel took fifth at 21:55:21 UTC, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag sixth at 21:55:21 and finally Turn the Tide on Plastic at 21:56:29.

On the approach to Cape Town, skipper David Witt’s Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag led Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic by two miles.

But after sailing into the swirling, shifting winds below Table Mountain, that narrow advantage was whittled away.

Turn the Tide on Plastic finish in Cape Town - Click image for a larger image

By the finish, Caffari had closed to within 0.1 nautical miles – less than 200 metres – at the end of a 7,000 nautical mile leg.

VOR Overall after Legs 1 and 2

1st MAPFRE - 6 7 1 14 pts

2nd Vestas 11th Hour Racing - 7 5 1 13 pts

3rd Dongfeng Race Team - 5 6 - 11 pts

4th team AkzoNobel - 4 3 - 7 pts

5th Team Brunel - 2 4 - 6 pts

6th Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - 3 2 - 5 pts

7th Turn the Tide on Plastic - 1 1 - 2 pts

VOR Leg 2 – Final Position Report –Saturday 25 Nov – 22:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 15:10:33

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 18:02:39

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 19:37:53

4. Team Brunel - - Arrived 25 Nov. at 00:14:47

5. team AkzoNobel - - - Arrived 25 Nov. at 21:24:40

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - - Arrived 25 Nov. at 21:55:21

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic - - - Arrived 25 Nov. at 21:56:29

25 November 2017 17:49 GMT