Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Fight for fifth place

team AkzoNobel, Turn the Tide on Plastic, and SHK/Scallywag are engaged in close-quarters combat as they race into Cape Town finish.

On board AkzoNobel. Brad Farrand and Nicolai Sehested - Click image for a larger image

With just 5 nm covering the three final finishers of Leg 2, it is team AkzoNobel who are heading for a respectable fifth place finish for their three weeks of labour.

In the middle of the night with all three boats still likely to be close, there is still a bit of uncertaintly around the ETA into Cape Town for this group.

The earliest arrival could be around 21:30 UTC, but it may stretch out a few hours., depending on the Table Mountain effect as they approach Cape Town.

All three boats are sailing at 19 to 20 knots in a good southeasterly breeze.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report –Saturday 25 Nov – 17:49 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 15:10:33
2. Dongfeng Race Team - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 18:02:39
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 19:37:53
4. Team Brunel - - Arrived 25 Nov. at 00:14:47
5. team AkzoNobel - - - 64 nm to the finish
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 3.8 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 5.1 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
25 November 2017 17:49 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Fight for fifth place 25 November 2017 17:49
Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 - MAPFRE first into Cape Town 24 November 2017 17:12
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - A race of two halves 24 November 2017 11:10
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Final throw of the dice 23 November 2017 13:20
Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Into the end game 22 November 2017 10:10
Volvo Ocean Race – Leg 2, Week 3 review video 21 November 2017 21:21
Volvo Ocean Race - L2 Are they south enough? 21 November 2017 14:03
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 The game is on 20 November 2017 21:00
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Final Turn? 19 November 2017 11:19
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Friday Update 17 November 2017 8:15
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Thursday Update 16 November 2017 10:21
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update 15 November 2017 14:19


Latest






















UK Hosted