Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Fight for fifth place

With just 5 nm covering the three final finishers of Leg 2, it is team AkzoNobel who are heading for a respectable fifth place finish for their three weeks of labour.

In the middle of the night with all three boats still likely to be close, there is still a bit of uncertaintly around the ETA into Cape Town for this group.

The earliest arrival could be around 21:30 UTC, but it may stretch out a few hours., depending on the Table Mountain effect as they approach Cape Town.

All three boats are sailing at 19 to 20 knots in a good southeasterly breeze.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report –Saturday 25 Nov – 17:49 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 15:10:33

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 18:02:39

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 19:37:53

4. Team Brunel - - Arrived 25 Nov. at 00:14:47

5. team AkzoNobel - - - 64 nm to the finish

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 3.8 nm

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 5.1 nm

25 November 2017 17:49 GMT