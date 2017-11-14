Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 - MAPFRE first into Cape Town

MAPFRE arrives Cape Town - Click image for a larger image

The Spanish flagged MAPFRE team has won Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, a 7,000 nautical mile marathon from Lisbon, Portugal to Cape Town, South Africa.

"It's amazing, we're super-happy. We came here in one piece and in front of the others, we can't ask for more," skipper Xabi Fernández said moments after finishing.

For most of the first half of the leg, MAPFRE trailed Dongfeng Race Team on the long charge to the south, but last weekend, after crossing the Doldrums, 14 days into the leg, navigator Juan Vila and skipper Xabi Fernández made the winning move, a quick gybe to the southwest that Dongfeng didn’t cover.

Within hours, the decision paid and MAPFRE had a tactical advantage they would never relinquish over the final week of racing.

For Leg 2, MAPFRE sailed 7,886.5 nautical miles over the ground at an average speed of 17.3 knots.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Friday 24 Nov – 19:52 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 15:10:33

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 18:02:39

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - - Arrived 24 Nov. at 19:37:53

4. Team Brunel - - 58 nm to the finish

5. team AkzoNobel + 322 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 325 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 327 nm

24 November 2017 16:38 GMT