Volvo Ocean Race L2 - A race of two halves

Xabi Fernández and his MAPFRE crew have extended their lead overnight and will be the first to tackle the light wind area protecting the route to the finish in the shadow of Table Mountain.

At present they are on course to slide accross the top of the soft breeze area and carry their stronger breeze into the finish.

The ETA for MAPFRE is mid afternoon Friday.

Behind them Charles Caudrelier on board Dongfeng is looking to protect their second place from Vestas who are 18 nm behind them. Brunel are in fourth place, 118 nm behind Mapfre.

The second pack, Scallywag, AkzoNobel and Turn the Tide, are over 400 nm behind the leaders and sailing a separate race for the final positions.

The gap looks likely to increase as they cross another area of light wind today before they can ride the strong southerly to Cape Town.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Friday 24 Nov – 09:30 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 92 nm

2. Dongfeng Race Team + 42 nm)

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 60 nm

4. Team Brunel + 118 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 447 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 448 nm

7. team AkzoNobel + 450 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 November 2017 9:15 GMT