Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Final throw of the dice

Click image for a larger image

Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Dongfeng have gone into Stealth mode.

Scallywag who went into Stealth mode at 01:00 Thursday, are now out again at the 16:30 report.

The four leaders are now heading into a southerly breeze which will get stronger, with MAPFRE sailing at 16 + knots.

Whilst the three tailenders, Scallywag, AkzoNobel and Turn the Tide, continue their transition to the southerly winds in a great loop down under the leading group.

Their track south will add over 300 nm to the distance to sail to reach Cape Town.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Thursday 23 Nov – 16:30 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 374 nm

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - In Stealth Mode (were + 29 nm)

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - In Stealth Mode (were + 29 nm)

4. Team Brunel + 99 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 375 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 395 nm

7. team AkzoNobel + 396 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

23 November 2017 7:43 GMT