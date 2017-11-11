Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Final throw of the dice

In a final throw of the dice, Vestas joins Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag in Stealth mode and team AkzoNobel and Turn the Tide on Plastic loop down south under the leading group.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Dongfeng have gone into Stealth mode.

Scallywag who went into Stealth mode at 01:00 Thursday, are now out again at the 16:30 report.

The four leaders are now heading into a southerly breeze which will get stronger, with MAPFRE sailing at 16 + knots.

Whilst the three tailenders, Scallywag, AkzoNobel and Turn the Tide, continue their transition to the southerly winds in a great loop down under the leading group.

Their track south will add over 300 nm to the distance to sail to reach Cape Town.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Thursday 23 Nov – 16:30 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 374 nm
2. Dongfeng Race Team - - In Stealth Mode (were + 29 nm)
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - In Stealth Mode (were + 29 nm)
4. Team Brunel + 99 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 375 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 395 nm
7. team AkzoNobel + 396 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
23 November 2017 7:43 GMT

