Volvo Ocean Race L2 - Into the end game

With less than 900 nm to go they are heading slightly more north, preparing to gybe and cross the high pressure and ride the southeasterlies on the other side to the finish.

MAPFRE is stretching their lead again, 23 nm at 13:00 hrs, with Dongfeng Race Team and Vestas 11th Hour Racing running out of puff and slipping back.

By the next report we should see the first boats gybing for Cape Town.

team AkzoNobel has been caught in the worst of the mix, unable to stay with the leading group and losing 50 nm on the leaders.

In less favourable conditions compared to SHK/Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic further north, AkzoNobel drops to last with Turn the Tide passing them.

Can the northerly track pay for the tailenders on the final push to the finish?

ETA for the leaders is now PM Friday . . .

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Wednesday 22 Nov – 13:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 882 nm

2. Dongfeng Race Team + 23 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 29 nm

4. Team Brunel + 37

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 138 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 147 nm

7. team AkzoNobel + 155 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 November 2017 10:10 GMT