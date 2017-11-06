Volvo Ocean Race - L2 Are they south enough?

Team Brunel reappeared Tuesday morning, after their 24 hours in Stealth mode, just where they left, some 30 nm behind the leader MAPFRE.
Mapfre - Antonio Cuervas-Mons on the coffee run - Click image for a larger image
The fleet are now following the traditional southerly route, with Turn the Tide and Scallywag most northerly and having to decide on a gybe to go south of Tristan Da Cunha or stay on a northerly route.
Mark Chisnell in his latest Strategic Review predicts that the leaders could be running into an increasingly narrow area of wind between two high pressure centres . . . blocking all access to the finish.
If those boats that continue to head east hit this wall, then anyone who gybes to go further south could pick-up the next low pressure system coming in from the west.
This would provide them a passing lane into the finish, that would allow them to go around those trapped by the high.
So, still some games to play, let's see who - if anyone - takes the bait.
VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Tuesday 21 Nov – 07:00 UTC
1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 1,459 nm
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 26 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team + 27 nm
4. Team Brunel + 30
5. team AkzoNobel + 62 nm
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 95 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 100 nm
Gerald New - Sailweb
21 November 2017 9:57 GMT