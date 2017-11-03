Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 The game is on

On board AkzoNobel - Click image for a larger image

Dutch crew Team Brunel opted to go into stealth mode on Monday, cloaking their position from their rivals for up to 24 hours.

With the whole fleet sailing at 20+ knots, Team Brunel were most southerly and Turn the Tide are furthest north with less than 100 nm fleet spread.

In the last 12 hours we have seen 12 gybes from Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic each and their separation has not been more than a few miles.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Monday 20 Nov – 19:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 1,715 nm

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 22 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team + 31 nm

4. team AkzoNobel + 55 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 77 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 85 nm

Stealth Mode. Team Brunel (they were + 35 nm off the leader)

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 November 2017 9:33 GMT