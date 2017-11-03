Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 The game is on

The Volvo Ocean Race fleet cracked the 2,000 nm barrier overnight and are on a charge to Cape Town, with MAPFRE leading.

On board AkzoNobel - Click image for a larger image

Dutch crew Team Brunel opted to go into stealth mode on Monday, cloaking their position from their rivals for up to 24 hours.

With the whole fleet sailing at 20+ knots, Team Brunel were most southerly and Turn the Tide are furthest north with less than 100 nm fleet spread.

In the last 12 hours we have seen 12 gybes from Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic each and their separation has not been more than a few miles.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Monday 20 Nov – 19:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE - - distance to finish 1,715 nm
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 22 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team + 31 nm
4. team AkzoNobel + 55 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 77 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 85 nm

Stealth Mode. Team Brunel (they were + 35 nm off the leader)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
20 November 2017 9:33 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 The game is on 20 November 2017 21:00
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Final Turn? 19 November 2017 11:19
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Friday Update 17 November 2017 8:15
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Thursday Update 16 November 2017 10:21
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update 15 November 2017 14:19
New Volvo Race chiefs appointed 14 November 2017 16:53
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Tuesday Update 14 November 2017 10:45
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Saturday Update 11 November 2017 9:52
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Thursday Update 9 November 2017 22:54
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 start from Lisbon 6 November 2017 9:11
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Crew movements 6 November 2017 9:10
Volvo Race - Close call for Liz Wardley 3 November 2017 22:45


Latest






















UK Hosted