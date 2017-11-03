Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Final Turn?

Day 15 Early gybe on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, chased by Turn the Tide - Click image for a larger image

With Cape Town still 2,190 nm away is this the line up for the final sprint?

Brunel has now gybed back to join the rest of the fleet, with Mapfre the most southerly boat and hoping to get to the stonger breeze first.

With the south finally paying as they avoid the high and lock into increased wind strength the north - south split becomes more critical.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Sunday 19 Nov – 19:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - distance to finish 2,190 nm

2. Team Brunel + 12 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team + 40 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 44 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 59 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 73 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 75 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 November 2017 10:20 GMT