Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Friday Update

The Volvo teams have all started to make a left turn towards Cape Town, but this is unklikely to last long.

Vestas 11th Hour - Click image for a larger image

Although this direction is favoured for the current wind speeds and direction, within the next 36 hours, we expect to see another gybe to the southwest.

At the 09:00 hrs report, Team Brunel have gybed back to the southwest . . .

This will be to pick up the 'Cape Town Express', the low pressure system that brings strong downwind conditions to push the teams home.

But that will take time to play out. And if the expected weather doesn't come, perhaps cutting the corner will work for the AkzoNobel crew.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Friday 17 Nov – 09:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel - - distance to finish – 2,718 nm
2. Dongfeng Race Team + 42 nm
3. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 49 nm
4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 50 nm
5. MAPFRE + 62 nm
6. Team Brunel + 68 nm
7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 70 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 November 2017 8:15 GMT

