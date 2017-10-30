Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Thursday Update

Turn the Tide on Plastic. Liz Wardley pumped up on adrenaline after going out on the wire - Click image for a larger image

As we reported yesterday AkzoNobel appeared to be looking at the short route and is now the furthest east - towards Africa.

So while this morning's ranking does provide a snapshot of what is happening out there, it may be more accurate to see who is furthest south, as that is where the teams are expected to pick up the low pressure freight train in a few days time.

And on the southerly progress ranking it's Dongfeng Race Team leading MAPFRE and Team Brunel.

Whether team AkzoNobel's effort to cut the corner pays off will be come cleaer in a few days.

The ranking is favoring progress to the east over progress south and penalzing any tactical decision to stay to the west, thus Turn the Tide, who have also moved to the east, now appears in second place.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Thursday 16 Nov – 07:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel - - distance to finish – 2,9493 nm

2. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 26 nm

3. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 28 nm

4. MAPFRE + 29 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team + 32 nm

6. Team Brunel + 40 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 52 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

16 November 2017 9:27 GMT