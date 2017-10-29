Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update

AkzoNobel - Brad Farrand and Nicolai Sehested - those who are on watch together eat together - Click image for a larger image

"It's just about timing of the front and if you need to gybe towards it, or cut the corner and get on board, and there' s a lot of variation on that," says Team Brunel navigator Andrew Cape.

For this part of the leg, the fleet is dancing with danger to the east - it's a shorter route which is appealing, but the wind is lighter and from a less favourable direction.

See Mark Chisnell's short-cut route here . . .

team AkzoNobel has started to take a look there, making a slight move to the east and moving up the theoritical ranking. It's not clear yet whether they'll be able to lock in that gain.

Cape's Brunel team had a good night in a tight drag race with Vestas 11th Hour Racing, and are now position slightly south and further east. The low margin for error makes for high stress levels.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Wednesday 15 Nov – 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 3,155 nm

2. MAPFRE + 1.8 nm

3. team AkzoNobel + 3.8 nm

4. Team Brunel + 7.6 nm

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 12 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 38 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 54 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 November 2017 10:34 GMT