Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update

For the Volvo leading pack it's a race south to grab the first big low pressure system to Cape Town.

AkzoNobel - Brad Farrand and Nicolai Sehested - those who are on watch together eat together - Click image for a larger image

"It's just about timing of the front and if you need to gybe towards it, or cut the corner and get on board, and there' s a lot of variation on that," says Team Brunel navigator Andrew Cape.

For this part of the leg, the fleet is dancing with danger to the east - it's a shorter route which is appealing, but the wind is lighter and from a less favourable direction.

See Mark Chisnell's short-cut route here . . .

team AkzoNobel has started to take a look there, making a slight move to the east and moving up the theoritical ranking. It's not clear yet whether they'll be able to lock in that gain.

Cape's Brunel team had a good night in a tight drag race with Vestas 11th Hour Racing, and are now position slightly south and further east. The low margin for error makes for high stress levels.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Wednesday 15 Nov – 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 3,155 nm
2. MAPFRE + 1.8 nm
3. team AkzoNobel + 3.8 nm
4. Team Brunel + 7.6 nm
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 12 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 38 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 54 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
15 November 2017 10:34 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update 15 November 2017 14:19
New Volvo Race chiefs appointed 14 November 2017 16:53
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Tuesday Update 14 November 2017 10:45
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Saturday Update 11 November 2017 9:52
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Thursday Update 9 November 2017 22:54
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 start from Lisbon 6 November 2017 9:11
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Crew movements 6 November 2017 9:10
Volvo Race - Close call for Liz Wardley 3 November 2017 22:45
Volvo Race - Win for Team Brunel in Lisbon 3 November 2017 16:21
Volvo Race - Second In-port Race 2 November 2017 20:40
Highlights of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 30 October 2017 10:58
Vestas 11th Hour Racing win Leg 1 Volvo Ocean Race 29 October 2017 8:50


Latest






















UK Hosted