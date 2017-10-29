Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update

For the Volvo leading pack it's a race south to grab the first big low pressure system to Cape Town.
"It's just about timing of the front and if you need to gybe towards it, or cut the corner and get on board, and there' s a lot of variation on that," says Team Brunel navigator Andrew Cape.
For this part of the leg, the fleet is dancing with danger to the east - it's a shorter route which is appealing, but the wind is lighter and from a less favourable direction.
team AkzoNobel has started to take a look there, making a slight move to the east and moving up the theoritical ranking. It's not clear yet whether they'll be able to lock in that gain.
Cape's Brunel team had a good night in a tight drag race with Vestas 11th Hour Racing, and are now position slightly south and further east. The low margin for error makes for high stress levels.
VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Wednesday 15 Nov – 07:00 UTC
1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 3,155 nm
2. MAPFRE + 1.8 nm
3. team AkzoNobel + 3.8 nm
4. Team Brunel + 7.6 nm
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 12 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 38 nm
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 54 nm
Gerald New - Sailweb
15 November 2017 10:34 GMT