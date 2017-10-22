Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Tuesday Update



Leg 2 - Chisnell Short-Cut

We can see that Dongfeng Race Team are now just four miles ahead of MAPFRE, with Vestas 11th Hour Racing another13 miles back.

Team Brunel stay fourth and Team AkzoNobel are in fifth and Turn the Tide on Plastic are just holding off Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag.

The whole fleet is solidly in the south-easterly trade winds and now their thoughts will be turning to the South Atlantic High.

Mark Chisnel has run some options for the fleet for the second half of the leg, surmising that the prolonged absence of the high from its normal position has opened an opportunity for a short cut.

Rather than the conventional route almost due south in the trade winds, until you can get round the bottom of the high pressure. Pick up an east-going low pressure system, turn left and ride the low at high speed downwind all the way to Cape Town.

He proposes a more easterly course in the trade winds, that cuts across the top of the high pressure to short cut the route to Cape Town.

It means going upwind for at least half of the sailing time to Cape Town, but currently, that route is predicted to be 14 hours quicker, and it’s 650 miles shorter – that’s more than the distance of a whole Fastnet or Sydney to Hobart Race...

If they want to go for it, they will need to start soon – those routes diverge quite quickly from the fleet’s current position. It would be a very big call.

Mark's prediction is that they will all be conservative, stick with tradition and hold their course for another 24 hours... by which time the window of opportunity will likely have closed.

But, could this be a 'nothing-ventured, nothing-gained' move for one of the tailenders?

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Tuesday 14 Nov – 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 3,402 nm

2. MAPFRE + 4 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 13.6 nm

4. Team Brunel + 17 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 25 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 65

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 68 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 November 2017 13:31 GMT