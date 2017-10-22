Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Sunday Update

Sunrise close to the Doldrums on board Dongfeng - Click image for a larger image

It was a positive night for Brunel, who passed AkzoNobel to slip into fourth place – and have Vestas and MAPFRE in their sights.

“We are in a tough part of the race, I think. It’s been just about speed for about three days,” said Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier. “Life is not easy on board. It’s very wet and warm and it’s going to be like this for a few days.”

Meanwhile, Turn the Tide on Plastic, who 24 hours ago were over 100 nm behind the leaders, have cut that deficit to under 50 nm by taking an eastern course which, right now, seems to be paying dividends.

The breeze will continue to veer into the south east, and will start to build so benefit the boats furthest south.

The current ETA for crossing the Equator is overnight Sunday or early on Monday morning UTC.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Sunday 12 Nov – 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 3,848 nm

2. MAPFRE + 2 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 5.6 nm

4. Team Brunel + 10 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 13 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 42 nm

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 45.7

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 November 2017 13:31 GMT