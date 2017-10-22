Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Monday Update

AkzoNobel - Simeon Tienpont - Click image for a larger image

The leading pack has emerged from the Doldrums in much the same fashion they entered, with less than 10 miles separating first from fourth place

Team AkzoNobel are in fifth just 8 miles further back and Turn the Tide on Plastic has overtaken Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, their easterly course paying dividends

Team Brunel have done well over the weekend to jump back into the leading group of four:

"The last 24 hours hvae been full of of activities. Sail changes to match the condtions, and hopefully getting it right when one of the frequent squalls is hitting you," skipper Bouwe Bekking wrote.

The breeze will continue to veer into the south east, and will start to build so benefit the boats furthest south.

With the equator in sight, the rookies will be preparing to meet King Neptune, one of the long-stranding traditions for life at sea.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Monday 13 Nov – 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 3,670 nm

2. MAPFRE + 2.4 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 8.3 nm

4. Team Brunel + 9.9 nm

5. team AkzoNobel + 17.9 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 51.7

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 59.5 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 November 2017 13:31 GMT