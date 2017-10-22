Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Saturday Update

Skipper Dee Caffari and Turn the Tide on Plastic came out of Stealth Mode at the Friday 19:00 UTC position report.

Turn the Tide on Plastic - Click image for a larger image

Turn the Tide on Plastic was in seventh and last place, and most westerly positioned when they went into stealth mode.

Their position was 69 nm behind race leader, Dongfeng, and 15 nm behind sixth placed Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and 46 nm off fifth placed Team Brunel.

When they reappeared at the Friday 19:00 UTC position report they were 103 nm behind race leader Dongfeng, but had closed slightly on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, who are the most westerly boat.

‘Stealth Mode’ is when a boats position report is withheld from the rest of the fleet (and us) for three consecutive position reports.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Saturday 11 Nov – 12:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 4,109 nm
2. MAPFRE + 12 nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 14 nm
4. team AkzoNobel + 28 nm
5. Team Brunel + 34 nm
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 92 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 118

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 November 2017 7:38 GMT

