Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Friday Update

Onboard Turn the Tide on Plastic - Click image for a larger image

Turn the Tide on Plastic was in seventh and last place, and most westerly positioned when they went into stealth mode.

Their position was 69 nm behind race leader, Dongfeng, and 15 nm behind sixth placed Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and 46 nm off fifth placed Team Brunel.

Caffari explained: "We know that tonight the breeze will drop and then we will see an increase tomorrow afternoon..."

"I think the leading pack are still within AIS range so there is no benefit to a stealth mode (for them - ed), We are slowly making gains back on Scallywag and Brunel and would like to capitalise on this."

‘Stealth Mode’ is when a boats position report is withheld from the rest of the fleet (and us) for three consecutive position reports.

Under the rules, Turn the Tide on Plastic will reappear on the 19:00 UTC position report on Friday.

Meanwhile the rest of the Volvo fleet are reporting as usual.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Friday 10 Nov – 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 4,062 nm

2. MAPFRE + 12 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 14.5 nm

4. team AkzoNobel + 22 nm

5. Team Brunel + 35 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 82 nm

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic - in stealth mode

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 November 2017 7:38 GMT