Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Wednesday Update

With all of the Volvo fleet heading now heading south (Weds 08:00) Vestas keep their lead by a nose, with Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag the most northerly and in last place.

Mapfre are second just ahead of Dongfeng with AkzoNobel third before a 30 nm gap back to the rest of the fleet.

As Mark Chisnell clarifies / comments in his strategic review:

The strategic dilemma here is that while the best place to cross the Doldrums might be to the west, the course to Cape Town is due south.

This is the same conundrum we saw in Leg 1 – speed versus distance.

To get west and sail through the Doldrums at the theoretical fastest point, a boat will need to sail more miles than if they just pointed straight towards Cape Town.

So which will be more important, maintaining a higher average speed, or doing the shorter distance?

What has been happening was that each boat was using small shifts in the wind to get either south (shortening the distance) or west (setting up for the fast route through the Doldrums).

As Mark has predicted, today's early position report now shows all heading south after gybing at around 26W and moving towards 27W, with Scallywag going furthest west before gybing.

It seems that they are all following the ‘west is best’ for their approach to the Doldrums, with a crossing that looks relatively benign at 30W.

Late News:

13:00 utc - Turn the Tide on Plastic have gybed to go west, all rest still heading south.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Wednesday 8 Nov – 13:00 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish – 4,618 nm

2. Dongfeng Race Team + 1.8 nm

3. MAPFRE + 2.4 nm

4. team AkzoNobel + 4.1 nm

5. Team Brunel + 52 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 89 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 124 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 November 2017 15:30 GMT