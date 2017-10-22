Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Update

Martine Grael on AkzoNobel - Click image for a larger image

After the winds over 30-knots on the first night at sea, and a heavy ocean swell of 4-metres, the navigators and skippers face the first of many critical decisions on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town.

Early Monday team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag charged to the south and positioned as the eastern most boat in the fleet.

Shortly after the 13:00 UTC position report, they too gybed, and are still set up to pass - just - north of Madeira, and top the leaderboard at 14:00 UTC.

Dongfeng were the most northerly boat but have gyed to come south, possibly crossing the rest of the fleet, with Mapfre the first they will encounter.

At this point in Leg 2, it is important to understand the tracker rankings do not account for tactical positioning.

Instead, the tracker rewards southerly progress towards Cape Town.

Boats positioned further south (and east), will be ranked higher, even if the tactical situation favours the west.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Monday 6 Nov – 14:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish – 4,708 nm

2. team AkzoNobel + 18.0 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 27.0 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 27.4 nm

5. Team Brunel + 38.0 nm

6. MAPFRE + 50.0 nm

7. Dongfeng Race Team + 58.0 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 November 2017 15:30 GMT