Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Tuesday Update

Vestas 11th Hour Racing takes lead of Volvo Ocean Race fleet after second night, with Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag in second as all teams stayed north and west of Madeira.

Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

Dee Caffari, skipper on Turn the Tide on Plastic is looking to the forecast for easing winds as an opportunity to come back into the fleet on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town.

"We are all too aware that we cannot afford to get left too far behind before the doldrums. He who exits first will gain huge and we will have another case of the rich getting richer."

With most of the Volvo fleet heading west with Mapfre most westerly, while Vestas is the most southerly, and Brunel the most northerly.

At this point in Leg 2, it is important to understand the tracker rankings do not account for tactical positioning.

Instead, the tracker rewards southerly progress towards Cape Town.

Boats positioned further south (and east), will be ranked higher, even if the tactical situation favours the west.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Tuesday 6 Nov – 09:00 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish – 4,638 nm
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 5.4
3. MAPFRE + 5.8 nm
4. team AkzoNobel + 7.5 nm
5. Dongfeng Race Team + 12.8
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 14.1 nm
7. Team Brunel + 18.60 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
6 November 2017 15:30 GMT

