Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 start from Lisbon

Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town.

Dongfeng was early leader - Click image for a larger image

Conditions were perfect for the leg start, with bright blue skies, and a 15-20 knot Northerly breeze that allowed the fleet to reach up and down the Tagus River past the city front of Lisbon.

After exiting the river and heading offshore past the protection of Cascais, the wind is forecast to build to over 30-knots, with a heavy ocean swell near 4-metres.

Team Brunel - Click image for a larger image

It will be a fast and challenging first night at sea as the teams charge to the southwest.

And indeed, within 15-minutes of clearing the mouth of the river, the fleet was already seeing over 30-knots of wind and Dongfeng Race Team recorded a boatspeed of nearly 33-knots.

Vestas - Click image for a larger image

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Sunday 5 Nov – 17:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish – 5,047 nm
2. Team Brunel +1.3nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team + 2.0
4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +3.6
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +4.2
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +5.0
7. team AkzoNobel +5.1

G New
5 November 2017 16:40 GMT

