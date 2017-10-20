Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Crew movements

Some crew movements ahead of the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the first long leg of the 2017-18 edition.
Click image for a larger image
Leg 2 is a 7,000 nm Atlantic dive from Lisbon to Cape Town which begins on Sunday 5 November at 14:00 hrs (UTC) and is projected to take the fleet around 21 days to complete.
On Team AkzoNobel, British navigator Jules Salter returns and joining the crew will be Chris Nicholson from Australia and Dutchman Peter van Niekerk.
Vestas 11th Hour Racing have signed on Spain's Robert 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro. He was oringinally a member of the AkzoNobel team as a helmsman and sail trimmer.
For this long ocean leg, five of the teams are sailing with nine crew (7 men, 2 women).
Turn the Tide on Plastic have 10 sailors on board (5 men. 5 women), while Sun Hong Kai/Scallywag are going with eight in their line-up (7 men, 1 woman).
Crew lists for Leg 2 – Lisbon to Cape Town
Dongfeng Race Team
Skipper - Charles Caudrelier
Navigator - Pascal Bidégorry
Stuart Bannatyne
Jérémie Beyou
Daryl Wislang
Marie Riou
Carolijn Brouwer
Jackson Bouttell
Jinhao Chen
OBR Jérémie Lecaudey
team AkzoNobel
Skipper - Simeon Tienpont
Navigator - Jules Salter
Chris Nicholson
Peter Van Niekerk
Brad Farrand
Nicolai Sehested
Emily Nagel
Martine Grael
Luke Molloy
OBR James Blake
Team Brunel
Skipper - Bouwe Bekking
Navigator - Andrew Cape
Carlo Huisman
Alberto Bolzan
Kyle Langford
Maciel Cicchetti
Peter Burling
Annie Lush
Abby Ehler
OBR Richard Edwards
Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag
Skipper - David Witt
Navigator - Steve Hayles
Alex Gough
Annemieka Bes
Benjamin Piggott
John Fisher
Luke Parkinson
Tom Clout
OBR Konrad Frost
Turn the Tide on Plastic
Skipper – Dee Caffari
Navigator - Nico Lunven
Martin Strömberg
Liz Wardley
Annalise Murphy
Francesca Clapcich
Bianca Cook
Lucas Chapman
Henry Bomby
Frederico Melo
OBR Sam Greenfield
Vestas 11th Hour Racing
Skipper - Charlie Enright
Navigator - Simon Fisher
Mark Towill
Roberto 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro Muñoz
Nick Dana
Tom Johnson
Tony Mutter
Stacey Jackson
Jena Hansen
OBR Martin Keruzore
MAPFRE
Skipper - Xabi Fernández
Navigator - Juan Vila
Pablo Arrarte
Rob Greenhalgh
Antonio "Ñeti" Cuervas-Mons
Blair Tuke
Willy Altadill
Sophie Ciszek
Tamara Echegoyen
OBR Ugo Fonolla
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
4 November 2017 15:32 GMT