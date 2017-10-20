Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Crew movements

Click image for a larger image

Leg 2 is a 7,000 nm Atlantic dive from Lisbon to Cape Town which begins on Sunday 5 November at 14:00 hrs (UTC) and is projected to take the fleet around 21 days to complete.

On Team AkzoNobel, British navigator Jules Salter returns and joining the crew will be Chris Nicholson from Australia and Dutchman Peter van Niekerk.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing have signed on Spain's Robert 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro. He was oringinally a member of the AkzoNobel team as a helmsman and sail trimmer.

For this long ocean leg, five of the teams are sailing with nine crew (7 men, 2 women).

Turn the Tide on Plastic have 10 sailors on board (5 men. 5 women), while Sun Hong Kai/Scallywag are going with eight in their line-up (7 men, 1 woman).

Crew lists for Leg 2 – Lisbon to Cape Town

Dongfeng Race Team

Skipper - Charles Caudrelier

Navigator - Pascal Bidégorry

Stuart Bannatyne

Jérémie Beyou

Daryl Wislang

Marie Riou

Carolijn Brouwer

Jackson Bouttell

Jinhao Chen

OBR Jérémie Lecaudey

team AkzoNobel

Skipper - Simeon Tienpont

Navigator - Jules Salter

Chris Nicholson

Peter Van Niekerk

Brad Farrand

Nicolai Sehested

Emily Nagel

Martine Grael

Luke Molloy

OBR James Blake

Team Brunel

Skipper - Bouwe Bekking

Navigator - Andrew Cape

Carlo Huisman

Alberto Bolzan

Kyle Langford

Maciel Cicchetti

Peter Burling

Annie Lush

Abby Ehler

OBR Richard Edwards

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag

Skipper - David Witt

Navigator - Steve Hayles

Alex Gough

Annemieka Bes

Benjamin Piggott

John Fisher

Luke Parkinson

Tom Clout

OBR Konrad Frost

Turn the Tide on Plastic

Skipper – Dee Caffari

Navigator - Nico Lunven

Martin Strömberg

Liz Wardley

Annalise Murphy

Francesca Clapcich

Bianca Cook

Lucas Chapman

Henry Bomby

Frederico Melo

OBR Sam Greenfield

Vestas 11th Hour Racing

Skipper - Charlie Enright

Navigator - Simon Fisher

Mark Towill

Roberto 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro Muñoz

Nick Dana

Tom Johnson

Tony Mutter

Stacey Jackson

Jena Hansen

OBR Martin Keruzore

MAPFRE

Skipper - Xabi Fernández

Navigator - Juan Vila

Pablo Arrarte

Rob Greenhalgh

Antonio "Ñeti" Cuervas-Mons

Blair Tuke

Willy Altadill

Sophie Ciszek

Tamara Echegoyen

OBR Ugo Fonolla

G New

4 November 2017 15:32 GMT