Volvo Race - Close call for Liz Wardley

The incident happened in an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon.

She was quickly rescued by her teammate Henry Bomby and Onboard Reporter Sam Greenfield, but was left badly bruised.

The start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Lisbon to Cape Town will start on Sunday 5 November at 14:00 UTC.

G New

3 November 2017 22:45 GMT