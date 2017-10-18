Volvo Race - Close call for Liz Wardley

'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat.
The incident happened in an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon.
She was quickly rescued by her teammate Henry Bomby and Onboard Reporter Sam Greenfield, but was left badly bruised.
The start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Lisbon to Cape Town will start on Sunday 5 November at 14:00 UTC.
G New
3 November 2017 22:45 GMT