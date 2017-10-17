Volvo Race - Win for Team Brunel in Lisbon

Click image for a larger image

Conditions were challenging, to say the least, with squalls bringing rain and gusty, shifting winds.

Not only that, but the confines of the mouth of the Tagus River meant a short leg length, with four laps of the race course – plenty of manoeuvres and boat handling for the teams.

Off the starting line, it was Turn the Tide on Plastic and team AkzoNobel who made the boldest moves, crossing behind the rest of the fleet on port tack so they could sail out to the favoured right-hand side of the course.

It paid off, with the pair rounding in second and third spot.

But Bekking’s Brunel team led the charge, the furthest to the right of the rest of the fleet, making one less manoeuvre up the leg, and they were off.

Those three led for most of the first half of the race, but on the third upwind, a big right hand shift shook things up, bringing MAPFRE and Dongfeng back into the mix and pushing Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic team back.

Click image for a larger image

“Four laps, short course, really intense. First lap was absolutely glamour, second lap still on the podium and still fighting, third lap was full of disasters and fourth lap was just a write-off,” Caffari explained.

“We crossed the line eventually but we had sailed ourselves from first to last.”

It was an epic day, setting up the start of Leg 2 from Lisbon to Cape Town on Sunday at 14:00 UTC.

Final positions Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon

1st Team Brunel 7 pts

2nd MAPFRE 6 pts

3rd Dongfeng Race Team 5 pts

4th team AkzoNobel 4 pts

5th Vestas 11th Hour Racing 3 pts

6th Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag 2 pts

7th Turn the Tide on Plastic 1 pts

In-Port Leaderboard after 2 events - Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

3 November 2017 16:21 GMT