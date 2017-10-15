Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Second In-port Race

The second in-port race of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 will be held in Lisbon starting at 14:00 UTC on Friday afternoon.

Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday (3 Nov) afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC).

This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. In Alicante, MAPFRE beat Dongfeng Race Team with Vestas 11th Hour Racing completing the podium.

he forecast is for moderate 10 to 15 knot southwesterly winds.

For that wind direction, the length of the race course is likely to be confined by the banks of the Tagus River, so Principal Race Officer Bill O'Hara is anticipating the course will be short, with at least three, and possibly up to four, laps.

The target time for the race is 60-minutes.

G New
2 November 2017 17:00 GMT

