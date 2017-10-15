Highlights of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1

Here's a look back at an epic start to the Volvo Ocean Race in which Vestas 11th Hour Racing took the first win in Lisbon, Portugal.
Leg 2 is 7,000 nm from Lisbon to Cape Town and starts 5 November 2017.
Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18 – Standings following Leg 1
1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- FINISHED -- 8 points
2. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 6 points
3. Dongfeng Race Team -- FINISHED -- 5 points
4. team AkzoNobel -- FINISHED -- 4 points
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- FINISHED -- 3 points
6. Team Brunel -- FINISHED – 2 points
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- FINISHED – 1 point
Volvo Facts . . .
In 1973 seventeen yachts started from Portsmouth, UK, in the first Whitbread Round the World Race to sail 27,500 nm (51,000 km) with three stops and a finish back in Portsmouth.
The first race was won by Mexican amateur Ramon Carlin in a Swan 65 yacht called Sayula II.
In 2017 seven yachts started from Alicante, in the now renamed Volvo Ocean Race, to sail 45,000 nm (83,000 km) with 11 stops and a finish in the Hague, Holland, ETA June 2018.
Gerald New - Sailweb
30 October 2017 10:58 GMT