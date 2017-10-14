Volvo
 

Vestas 11th Hour Racing win Leg 1 Volvo Ocean Race

Charlie Enright's crew on Vestas 11th Hour Racing won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, arriving in Lisbon 9 nm ahead of MAPFRE.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 1 - Saturday 28 Oct @ 14:12 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- Finished
2. MAPFRE - - Distance to finish 9 nm
4. Dongfeng Race Team +10.7 nm
3. team AkzoNobel +14.5 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +34 nm
6. Team Brunel +56 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +57 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 October 2017 14:13 GMT

