Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 Update

Crews settle into routine as they complete their first night at sea on Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race.

First night on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 1 - Monday 23 Oct @ 09:00 UTC

1st Vestas 11th Hour Racing - VS11 0.00 14.8 kts
2nd Team Akzonobel - AKZO 2.14 nm 16.4 kts
6th Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - SHKS 6.94 nm 16.0 kts
5th Team Brunel - TBRU 7.45 nm 14.0 kts
3rd MAPFRE - MAPF 8.33 nm 11.1 kts
4th Dongfeng Race Team - DFRT 10.65 nm 9.8 kts
7th Turn the Tide on Plastic - TTOP 11.54 nm 15.2 kts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
23 October 2017 9:22 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 Update 23 October 2017 9:22
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 no holds barred 22 October 2017 21:29
Tienpont returns to skipper team AkzoNobel 22 October 2017 10:55
Volvo Race - Leg 1 start to Lisbon 22 October 2017 9:09
Tienpont wins Arbitration case against AkzoNobel 21 October 2017 19:20
Volvo Race - Turn the Tide on Plastic takes flight 20 October 2017 14:34
Volvo Race - Tienpont issues ultimatum to AkzoNobel 18 October 2017 22:11
Brad Jackson is team AkzoNobel skipper 17 October 2017 8:48
Team AkzoNobel clarify Skipper position 15 October 2017 21:06
Volvo skipper out - Did he jump or was he pushed? 15 October 2017 10:47
Volvo Race - Are we there yet? 14 October 2017 16:07
Volvo Race - MAPFRE win Prologue Leg 11 October 2017 17:20


Latest






















UK Hosted