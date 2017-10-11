Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 Update

First night on board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Click image for a larger image

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 1 - Monday 23 Oct @ 09:00 UTC

1st Vestas 11th Hour Racing - VS11 0.00 14.8 kts

2nd Team Akzonobel - AKZO 2.14 nm 16.4 kts

6th Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - SHKS 6.94 nm 16.0 kts

5th Team Brunel - TBRU 7.45 nm 14.0 kts

3rd MAPFRE - MAPF 8.33 nm 11.1 kts

4th Dongfeng Race Team - DFRT 10.65 nm 9.8 kts

7th Turn the Tide on Plastic - TTOP 11.54 nm 15.2 kts

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 October 2017 9:22 GMT