Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 no holds barred

Leg 1 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race got underway in Alicante on Sunday with some close, no holds barred racing, before heading off on a 1,450 nautical mile sprint to Lisbon.
On the lap of Alicante Bay the seven Volvo teams did not hold back, with some of the most intense racing ever seen in the opening minutes of a Volvo Ocean Race.
The highlight came on the approach to the final turning mark before leaving the bay, when Dongfeng Race Team came screaming in on a collision course with Team Brunel and MAPFRE, both of whom were forced into a quick gybe to avoid the right of way Chinese boat.
Separated by less than a meter at times, as they went through their manoeuvres, the on water Umpires judged neither Brunel nor MAPFRE had kept sufficiently clear and penalised both, pushing them back down the fleet.
After the completion of the inshore stage, the fleet headed out through the spectator fleet and set off for the Straits of Gibralter.
Just after 21:00 UTC, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was the first to put in a gybe back towards the Spanish coast.
Vestas leads, sailing at 9.6 knots from Team Akzonobel and Mapfre.
Volvo Ocean race - Leg 1 @ 22:50 UTC
1st Vestas 11th Hour Racing - VS11 0.00 10.1kts
2nd Team Akzonobel - AKZO 1.12nm 9.8kts
3rd MAPFRE - MAPF 1.17nm 8.7kts
4th Dongfeng Race Team - DFRT 1.39nm 9.2kts
5th Team Brunel - TBRU 2.46nm 10.0kts
6th Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - SHKS 3.10nm 10.6kts
7th Turn the Tide on Plastic - TTOP 3.39nm 11.3kts
22 October 2017 21:29 GMT