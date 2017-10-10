Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 1 no holds barred

Dee caffari on the helm of TTOP - Click image for a larger image

On the lap of Alicante Bay the seven Volvo teams did not hold back, with some of the most intense racing ever seen in the opening minutes of a Volvo Ocean Race.

The highlight came on the approach to the final turning mark before leaving the bay, when Dongfeng Race Team came screaming in on a collision course with Team Brunel and MAPFRE, both of whom were forced into a quick gybe to avoid the right of way Chinese boat.

Separated by less than a meter at times, as they went through their manoeuvres, the on water Umpires judged neither Brunel nor MAPFRE had kept sufficiently clear and penalised both, pushing them back down the fleet.

After the completion of the inshore stage, the fleet headed out through the spectator fleet and set off for the Straits of Gibralter.

Just after 21:00 UTC, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was the first to put in a gybe back towards the Spanish coast.

Vestas leads, sailing at 9.6 knots from Team Akzonobel and Mapfre.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 1 @ 22:50 UTC

1st Vestas 11th Hour Racing - VS11 0.00 10.1kts

2nd Team Akzonobel - AKZO 1.12nm 9.8kts

3rd MAPFRE - MAPF 1.17nm 8.7kts

4th Dongfeng Race Team - DFRT 1.39nm 9.2kts

5th Team Brunel - TBRU 2.46nm 10.0kts

6th Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - SHKS 3.10nm 10.6kts

7th Turn the Tide on Plastic - TTOP 3.39nm 11.3kts

