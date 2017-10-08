Tienpont returns to skipper team AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel update their Crew List - Click image for a larger image

"This has obviously been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved since we arrived here in Alicante just 10 days ago. I have now reached an agreement with AkzoNobel and all parties now want to put this behind us and focus on our campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18."

“I would like to thank Brad Jackson for stepping up at such a challenging time to keep team AkzoNobel moving forward with our preparations for the race."

"Thanks also go to Joca Signorini and Jules Salter for their contributions to the campaign so far and also to Rome Kirby. We are grateful to Sun Hung Kai Scallywag team owner Seng Huang Lee and skipper David Witt for loaning us Antonio Fontes for this first leg."

“Personally, I am relieved to be back with my team and excited to be getting our Volvo Ocean Race campaign underway.”



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 October 2017 10:55 GMT