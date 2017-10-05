Tienpont wins Arbitration case against AkzoNobel

Click image for a larger image

The Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that Tienpont traveled to Spain Saturday to discuss his return on the boat with the crew.

The first stage of the Volvo Ocean Race starts in Alicante on Sunday.

AkzoNobel has responded briefly to the current state of affairs.

"We are evaluating the current situation and working with Simeon Tienpont," said AkzoNobel spokesman Joost Ruempol.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

21 October 2017 19:20 GMT