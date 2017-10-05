Volvo
 

Tienpont wins Arbitration case against AkzoNobel

Dutch sailor Simeon Tienpont has won the arbitration case he brought against AkzoNobel in the Dutch Arbitration Institute.

The Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that Tienpont traveled to Spain Saturday to discuss his return on the boat with the crew.

The first stage of the Volvo Ocean Race starts in Alicante on Sunday.

AkzoNobel has responded briefly to the current state of affairs.

"We are evaluating the current situation and working with Simeon Tienpont," said AkzoNobel spokesman Joost Ruempol.

Gerald New - Sailweb
21 October 2017 19:20 GMT

