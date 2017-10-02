Volvo Race - Turn the Tide on Plastic takes flight

The aircraft will be operating worldwide. AkzoNobel also joined by providing coating to the project that will increase the United Nations Environment’s Clean Seas campaign with the newly branded aircraft.

As the main sponsor of “Turn the Tide on Plastic” boat in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 edition, the Mirpuri Foundation is raising awareness for this unprecedented campaign to eliminate marine litter and plastic in particular.

If no action is taken, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050.

Click image for a larger image

Hi Fly, an airline operating worldwide as wet leasing specialist, supported Mirpuri Foundation’s idea to carry the message across the five continents.

The chosen aircraft was an Airbus A330-200, which is now painted on both sides, matching the “Turn the Tide on Plastic” boat – one dark blue “polluted” side and another light blue “clean” one.

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 October 2017 14:34 GMT