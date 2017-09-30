Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Tienpont issues ultimatum to AkzoNobel

Things getting lively off the water, if not on the water, with Simeon Tienpont, the former team AkzoNobel skipper, reported to had his lawyers issue an ultimatum to AkzoNobel.

AkzoNobel have been issued a letter from Tienpont's lawyers with an ultimatum to reinstate him and his management company or it goes to court on Thursday (19 Oct).

Meanwhile Rome Kirby of the USA is reported to be joining Team AkzoNobel to fill the gap left by the removal of Simeon Tienpont.

The Volvo Ocean Race is due to start Sunday from Alicante.

