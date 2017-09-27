Volvo
 

Brad Jackson is team AkzoNobel skipper

Three-time Volvo Ocean Race winner Brad Jackson has been announced as the new skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel.

Brad Jackson - Click image for a larger image

The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand takes over from Simeon Tienpont who was removed by the team backer, AkzoNobel, after the Prologue race.

Jackson is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race after coaching the Swedish all-women entry Team SCA in the 2014-15 edition.

He will take on the skipper role as well as his watch captain commitments shared with Joca Signorini of Brazil.

The position of the crew, who are contracted to Tienpont's management company Steam Ocean B.V., is unknown.

It is reported that AkzoNobel are asking the crew to terminate their contracts and re-sign direct with AkzoNobel.

Team AkzoNobel sailing team line up:

Brad Jackson (NZL) – skipper
Brad Farrand (NZL) – bowman, sail trimmer
Martine Grael (BRA) – sail trimmer
Luke Molloy (AUS) – helmsman, sail trimmer
Emily Nagel (BER) – sail trimmer
Jules Salter (GBR) – navigator
Nicolai Sehested (DEN) – boat captain, helmsman, sail trimmer
Joca Signorini (BRA) – watch captain, helmsman, sail trimmer

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
16 October 2017 18:24 GMT

Related articles

Brad Jackson is team AkzoNobel skipper 16 October 2017 18:24
Team AkzoNobel clarify Skipper position 15 October 2017 21:06
Volvo skipper out - Did he jump or was he pushed? 15 October 2017 10:47
Volvo Race - Are we there yet? 14 October 2017 16:07
Volvo Race - MAPFRE win Prologue Leg 11 October 2017 17:20
Volvo Prologue - MAPFRE lead into Med 10 October 2017 17:48
Volvo Race fleet moves to Alicante 8 October 2017 21:23
Volvo Race - Thompson and Lunven join Turn the Tide on Plastic 5 October 2017 17:53
Volvo Race - Dee Caffari update from Lisbon 5 October 2017 9:18
Volvo Ocean Race teams up with Virtual Regatta 2 October 2017 20:31
Volvo Race - Scallywag changes tack with new crew 30 September 2017 5:32
Volvo CEO Mark Turner talks about that decision 27 September 2017 21:34


Latest






















UK Hosted