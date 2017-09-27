Brad Jackson is team AkzoNobel skipper

Brad Jackson - Click image for a larger image

The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand takes over from Simeon Tienpont who was removed by the team backer, AkzoNobel, after the Prologue race.

Jackson is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race after coaching the Swedish all-women entry Team SCA in the 2014-15 edition.

He will take on the skipper role as well as his watch captain commitments shared with Joca Signorini of Brazil.

The position of the crew, who are contracted to Tienpont's management company Steam Ocean B.V., is unknown.

It is reported that AkzoNobel are asking the crew to terminate their contracts and re-sign direct with AkzoNobel.

Team AkzoNobel sailing team line up:

Brad Jackson (NZL) – skipper

Brad Farrand (NZL) – bowman, sail trimmer

Martine Grael (BRA) – sail trimmer

Luke Molloy (AUS) – helmsman, sail trimmer

Emily Nagel (BER) – sail trimmer

Jules Salter (GBR) – navigator

Nicolai Sehested (DEN) – boat captain, helmsman, sail trimmer

Joca Signorini (BRA) – watch captain, helmsman, sail trimmer

