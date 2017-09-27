Brad Jackson is team AkzoNobel skipper

Three-time Volvo Ocean Race winner Brad Jackson has been announced as the new skipper of the Dutch Volvo Ocean Race entry team AkzoNobel.
The forty-nine-year-old from Auckland, New Zealand takes over from Simeon Tienpont who was removed by the team backer, AkzoNobel, after the Prologue race.
Jackson is competing in his seventh Volvo Ocean Race after coaching the Swedish all-women entry Team SCA in the 2014-15 edition.
He will take on the skipper role as well as his watch captain commitments shared with Joca Signorini of Brazil.
The position of the crew, who are contracted to Tienpont's management company Steam Ocean B.V., is unknown.
It is reported that AkzoNobel are asking the crew to terminate their contracts and re-sign direct with AkzoNobel.
Team AkzoNobel sailing team line up:
Brad Jackson (NZL) – skipper
Brad Farrand (NZL) – bowman, sail trimmer
Martine Grael (BRA) – sail trimmer
Luke Molloy (AUS) – helmsman, sail trimmer
Emily Nagel (BER) – sail trimmer
Jules Salter (GBR) – navigator
Nicolai Sehested (DEN) – boat captain, helmsman, sail trimmer
Joca Signorini (BRA) – watch captain, helmsman, sail trimmer
16 October 2017 18:24 GMT