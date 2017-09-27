Volvo
 

Team AkzoNobel clarify Skipper position

The following message from the AkzoNobel sailing and shore teams posted on the team AkzoNobel website Sunday.

The title partner and owner of the team has said:

– Simeon Tienpont’s management company STEAM breached its contract to manage the
team AkzoNobel entry in the Volvo Ocean race 2017-18

– The breach was serious enough for AkzoNobel to terminate the contract with immediate effect and AkzoNobel then took over the full management of the team

– Simeon was offered the option to continue as skipper but opted not to continue and has left the team

AkzoNobel has restated to us its unwavering commitment to our entry in the Volvo Ocean Race.

The sailing team and management are working together to move forward and find the best solution for the race which starts in seven days time.

As soon as the new skipper is confirmed we will make sure our sailing fans are the first to know about it.

15 October 2017 12:01 GMT

