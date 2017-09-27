Volvo
 

Volvo skipper out - Did he jump or was he pushed?

On the eve of the first point scoring event of the Volvo Ocen Race, AkzoNobel Skipper Simeon Tienpoint was reported to have left the team.


Team AkzoNobel announced that Tienpoint had left following a 'breach of contract' and that a new skipper would be confirmed shortly.

Confusion over the situation followed after Tienpoint commented:

"It came as a huge and unpleasant surprise when AkzoNobel terminated the contract during the prologue at the time the team was at sea."

"I suspect they think I've spent too much money, but I can tell I've been 100 percent transparent," According to Tienpont, the whole team would have been fired during the prologue of the race.

It is now not clear if AkzoNobel are still backing the Volvo campaign or have withdrawn their overall sponsorship, but their press release states:

"Following a breach of contract Simeon Tienpont left his role as skipper of team AkzoNobel in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race on Friday, October 13, 2017. AkzoNobel, the owner and title partner of team AkzoNobel, has confirmed it’s fully committed to the team competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. An announcement confirming who will take over the skipper role will be made shortly."

Jules Salter, the navigator on board, skippered the Alicante In-port race, where they finished sixth of the seven entries.

